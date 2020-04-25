Geno Stone NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Baltimore Ravens' Pick

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

S12 Geno Stone, Iowa

STRENGTHS

—Above-average hitter and tackler with the ability to finish ball-carriers.

—Sits well with good instincts underneath and in Cover 2 zone.

—Heady player who can see routes develop and get his hands on the ball.

—Aggressive tendencies in coverage and tackling; can reroute, jam in coverage and lay the wood.

—Takes appropriate angles in run support and coverage.

WEAKNESSES

—Lacks the size to match up with tight ends and the speed to cover receivers.

—Vertically challenged; will struggle with length at receiver because of his short arms and height.

—Long speed was an issue on tape; confirmed with a 4.62-second 40-yard dash.

—Has limited tape in man coverage, and it appears to be a weakness.

OVERALL

Stone lacks the ideal length for a safety but makes up for it with great instincts and determination. His high football IQ is obvious on tape, as he can reroute receivers and make breaks in anticipation of throws. The zone-heavy Iowa scheme helped to hide some of Stone's shortcomings, but it kept him from developing some much-needed skills in man coverage. As a swing safety, Stone will be able to provide depth and feast on special teams with his aggressive style of play and high football IQ.

GRADE: 64

PRO COMPARISON: Lamarcus Joyner/Mike Edwards