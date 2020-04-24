Grant Delpit NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Cleveland Browns' Pick

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

S Grant Delpit, LSU

STRENGTHS

—2019 Thorpe Award winner and three-year standout in a loaded LSU secondary.

—Good coverage safety who uses his size (6'3") and length to disrupt routes and eliminate targets.

—Has the size/speed profile to match up with tight ends or slot receivers and can shadow them throughout the route.

—Natural athlete with burst, balance and short-area quickness to effectively hang in coverage through transitions.

—Easy mover who can backpedal, click-and-close or run in the open field with grace.

—2018 tape made Delpit look like a future top-10 pick with excellent cover skills, ability to play in the box and game-changing matchup traits.

—Scheme-proof safety who can line up anywhere in the secondary.

WEAKNESSES

—2019 tape showed multiple instances of poor tackling, poor angles to the football and uninspired effort in making plays.

—Banged up with an ankle injury throughout the 2019 season.

—Struggles to shed blocks and come off to make tackles.

—Missed tackles are the worst of any safety in the 2020 draft class.

—Didn't participate at the NFL Scouting Combine and could be hurt by missed opportunity to work out. No pro day or private workout timing could kill his stock.

OVERALL

Which Grant Delpit are you getting? The 2018 version would be the top safety in the 2020 class and a top-20 selection, but the 2019 version often looked like a Day 3 pick. Delpit has the size and athleticism to be an immediate starter at either safety position, but he made too many business decisions when it came to tackling in his junior season. Delpit has a sky-high ceiling, but he has to turn back on the alpha-dog mentality he showed prior to his final season.

GRADE: 83

PRO COMPARISON: Jamal Adams/Marcus Williams