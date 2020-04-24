Michael Ojemudia NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Denver Broncos' Pick

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

CB Michael Ojemudia, Iowa

STRENGTHS

—Looks the part at 6'1", 200 pounds with a 4.45-second 40; he checks the physical boxes for a press or Cover 3 team.

—Excellent tackler who comes up from his zone drops and will lay the hammer on receivers and running backs.

—Uses his length well to disrupt passes when he can't eliminate the target through coverage.

—Wasn't challenged often on vertical routes but showed good instincts and awareness to stay in-phase with his body positioning.

—Poised and disciplined in coverage.

WEAKNESSES

—Limited scheme experience at Iowa; rarely played up near the line of scrimmage.

—Straight-line fast, but poor explosion and flexibility when asked to change direction.

—Hip turns are labored and stiff when expected to turn and run with receivers vertically.

—Doesn't play the ball well when it's behind him; used to sitting back in off coverage and reading-and-reacting with his eyes on the route and quarterback.

—Below-average ball skills; gives up a lot of easy, quick-hitter underneath passes.

OVERALL

Ojemudia looks the part and has tools that are exciting enough to develop, but he lacks ball skills and has little experience playing anything but off coverage in the Hawkeyes' scheme. A move to free safety shouldn't be out of the question given his speed and tackling ability.

GRADE: 60

PRO COMPARISON: Amani Oruwariye/Emmanuel Moseley