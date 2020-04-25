Dane Jackson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Buffalo Bills' Pick

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

CB Dane Jackson, Pittsburgh

STRENGTHS

—Tough, physical press-coverage cornerback who impresses at the line of scrimmage.

—Elite when asked to take away vertical routes thanks to length, height and timing.

—Goes up and challenges receivers on 50-50 balls and has a knack of pass breakups and interceptions; well-developed ball skills.

—Gets up in the face of receivers at the line of scrimmage and is a skilled press-coverage cornerback.

—Excellent skill set for a Cover 3 or press-coverage scheme.

—Three-year starter who has seen it all from route trees and route combinations.

WEAKNESSES

—Lacks speed and agility needed to profile as a starting cornerback.

—Gets handsy at the route stem and will be penalized early and often if he doesn't improve.

—Overall athleticism didn't stand out on tape, in person at the Senior Bowl or at the combine.

—Has a frame that needs more strength if not more bulk at 6'0", 187 pounds.

—Bounces off ball-carriers; not a wrap-and-drag tackler and doesn't have the strength to be a striker.

—Will get taken advantage of on underneath routes thanks to a lack of speed and change-of-direction skills; click-and-close is slow and hips are stiff.

OVERALL

It wouldn't be surprising to see Jackson eventually become a starter in the NFL, but on paper, he doesn't meet the speed requirements to be a CB1 unless he's allowed to play a good amount of zone coverage. There's good tape out there to fall for and he's very experienced, so get excited about having him on your team.

GRADE: 68

PRO COMPARISON: Ahkello Witherspoon/Quinton Dunbar