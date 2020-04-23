Damon Arnette NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Las Vegas Raiders' Pick

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Three-year starter who has been consistently solid in coverage.

—Shows impressive speed on tape that allows him to run in-phase and pursuit; plays much faster than he tested at the combine (4.56-second 40).

—Easy mover who excels coming up to play the ball; quick click-and-close skills.

—Adept at both man and zone coverage; has plenty of experience in the slot.

—Closes on the ball like an NFL veteran and shows timing to separate the ball from the receiver.

WEAKNESSES

—Was never the No. 1 or even No. 2 cornerback at Ohio State.

—Will be a 24-year-old rookie and is likely physically maxed out; limited potential to his game.

—Struggles to play with toughness and physicality throughout the route.

—Gets turned around too easily and relies on size to save him when he makes a wrong turn.

—Not the most balanced player and struggles with change of direction.

—Lack of speed and short arms (30") are red flags that might be tough to overlook.

OVERALL

Arnette is a solid slot cornerback option, but there is reason to believe he's already fully developed as a player. That's a positive and a negative since he comes into the league pro-ready, but his upside is limited. He does add plenty of short-term value as a slot cover man, though.

GRADE: 75

PRO COMPARISON: Sidney Jones/Darryl Roberts