Noah Igbinoghene NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Miami Dolphins' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 24, 2020

Auburn defensive back Noah Igbinoghene (4) runs back a kick against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Athletic, physical cornerback with a good frame at 5'10", 198 lbs with 4.48 speed.

—Tough, feisty cover man who will hang in hip pockets of receivers no matter the route.

—Click-and-close is easy for him; smooth, gliding runner who has burst and lateral agility.

—Poised and tough; a nice combination for a cornerback who can play in press coverage or off in zone but has a ton of experience at the line of scrimmage.

—Excellent tackler who comes downhill in the run game and makes splash hits.

—Considerable positional upside with only two seasons playing cornerback.

WEAKNESSES

—Only one interception in college raises questions about ball skills.

—Raw cornerback instincts and nuances; mostly a fast athlete running with receivers and playing physically. 

—Needs to clean up his technique; can only hope his read-and-react time will speed up.

—Trusts his speed too much and often finds himself trailing in coverage.

—Handsy at the route stem and will struggle with pass interference calls if he doesn't fix it.

   

OVERALL

Igbinoghene isn't as polished as some of the cornerbacks ranked ahead of him, but he's an intriguing athlete with all of the tools to be a good pro. He can excel in a press-man scheme—something he did a ton of in college—and has shown the fight to be a dog at the line of scrimmage and down the field in coverage. Expect him to work his way into a starting job quickly.

   

GRADE: 85

PRO COMPARISON: Desmond Trufant/Byron Murphy

