Khaleke Hudson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Washington Redskins' Pick

LB28 Khaleke Hudson, Michigan

STRENGTHS

—Versatile skill set that offers defensive flexibility to match multiple personnel groupings.

—Instinctual as an underneath zone defender with ability to pass off and match routes underneath.

—Played all over the field and Michigan and comes with NFL-caliber defensive coaching at multiple roles.

—Fits the mold of the modern nickel safety in terms of body at 6'0" and 224 pounds; could play weakside linebacker or strong safety.

WEAKNESSES

—More snaps on the field increased his missed tackle total; takes tight angles with a reckless style on contact that leaves him flying off too many should-be tackles.

—Matchup piece without much of a down-to-down consistent position; undersized for true three-down linebacker and doesn't have the lateral quickness to be an every-down coverage player.

—Cannot take on and shed blocks in the run game.

—Bounces off ball-carriers by trying to be a striker instead of a wrap-up tackler.

OVERALL

Hudson looks the part of a versatile athlete, but his minimal number of impact plays and lack of a true position makes him a liability on defense right out of the gate. He's likely to start out on special teams while he develops better tackling and strength.

GRADE: 55

PRO COMPARISON: Kiko Alonso/Skai Moore