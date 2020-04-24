Jacob Phillips NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Cleveland Browns' Pick

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

LB Jacob Phillips, LSU

STRENGTHS

—Height (6'3"), weight (229 lbs), speed (4.66-second 40) prospect with a high ceiling.

—Top-tier burst when he attacks in the open field; easy-moving athlete.

—Fantastic length when he's breaking up passing windows and closing on the ball.

—Can run down ball-carriers from behind and has excellent speed and agility.

—Could become an explosive all-around linebacker with coaching and reps.

WEAKNESSES

—Needs to develop his instincts; slow to read and react at times and is more of a cleanup hitter than a leader.

—Subpar awareness and timing in coverage.

—Gets sucked into making mistakes on play action and false steps in misdirection.

—Gets by on athleticism only; hasn't developed technique to shed blockers or read and react in coverage.

—Too raw to put on the field in 2020.

OVERALL

Phillips is a natural athlete who pops off the tape because of his size and movement skills, but his football IQ is low for now. He isn't ready to take meaningful NFL snaps, especially in coverage, without major development and classroom time. He has plenty of potential, but he's a boom-or-bust prospect.

GRADE: 75

PRO COMPARISON: Malik Jefferson/Darron Lee