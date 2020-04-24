Anfernee Jennings NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for New England Patriots' Pick

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

STRENGTHS

—Utility-knife defender among the linebacker positions; often lined up as an edge-rusher for Alabama but is being projected as a combination off-ball linebacker and edge in the NFL.

—Stacks up blockers in the run and passing game; impressive using strength and technique to keep his jersey clean.

—Smart, instinctive player who is often impacting the play even if he isn't in on the tackle; will bat down passes, use his length to disrupt passing lanes and flush quarterbacks in contain.

—NFL-ready from a power and technique standpoint; impressive run fits and strength when coming downhill to make plays.

—Gets around the edge with a high success rate and has enough burst to close on the quarterback and finish with power.

WEAKNESSES

—Injured throughout his Alabama career.

—Average first-step quickness; doesn't possess quick-twitch tools, which is a major reason why he's being projected at linebacker over edge.

—Maxed-out prospect after five seasons of development at Alabama.

—Doesn't have the agility to play in space; old-school build lends to quickness moving forward but not in reverse.

—Often penalized for mistiming the snap and jumping offside.

OVERALL

Where Jennings plays will dictate his NFL success. He could have success as an early-down run-stuffer and third-down pass-rusher, but he isn't athletically suited to play either position full-time. Jennings showed what he can be with his big 2019 season, but like many Alabama players, what you see is what you get. He is physically maxed out and shouldn't be expected to get bigger, faster or stronger in the NFL.

GRADE: 75

PRO COMPARISON: Kyle Van Noy/Kyle Wilber