James Smith-Williams NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for the Redskins' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 31: James Smith-Williams #39 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack in action against the Texas A&M Aggies during the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field on December 31, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. Texas A&M won 52-13. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

James Smith-Williams, North Carolina State

EDGE28 

STRENGTHS

—Dominant run defender with excellent size (6'4", 265 lbs) and play power.

—Team captain (2019) and senior leader who committed to the weight room in college and completely changed his physique. 

—Hits like a boxer when using hands to jab at the snap and create space.

—First-step burst is impressive and backed up by testing at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he ran a 4.6-second 40-yard dash.

WEAKNESSES

—Never made an impact as a pass-rusher and hasn't played with the fire or urgency needed to win around the edge.

—Timid effort leaves you very frustrated that a player with his size and strength isn't playing harder.

—Doesn't use his hands well to redirect or disengage from blockers.

—Maxed out physically with no room for development.

—Stiff, straight-line player who doesn't flip or open his hips and has poor flexibility and balance; testing showed this at the combine where he struggled to hit NFL thresholds in the three-cone and short-shuttle drills that show agility and flexibility.

OVERALL

Smith-Williams is an awesome story of a player who committed to the strength program and packed on 70 pounds in his five seasons at North Carolina State, but while he looks the part, he doesn't play it. The lack of toughness in his game is concerning as is his lack of production. He's a developmental player with a low ceiling.

GRADE: 55

PRO COMPARISON: Dawuane Smoot/Tim Williams

