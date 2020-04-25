D.J. Wonnum NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' Pick

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina

EDGE22

STRENGTHS

—Excellent size and flashy athleticism; 6'5", 258 lbs, 34 ¼" arm length, 10.5" hands and a 4.73-second 40-yard dash.

—Strong throughout his frame and uses it well to rock back blockers with his hands or drop into a bull rush.

—Length is fantastic to create separation and keep his body clean.

—Poised and smart; quick to read pass or run and doesn't play out of assignment. Disciplined.

—Effort player who will work to disrupt the pocket or run game even if he's not going to record the sack or TFL.

WEAKNESSES

—Missed most of 2018 season with an ankle injury.

—Saw his production decline throughout college with 2017 (six sacks) being his best season.

—Poor tackler who often whiffs at the point of attack due to playing too high and stiffness in his hips.

—Doesn't play with much urgency at the snap.

—Lack of development in college is concerning and speaks to a player who could be maxed out.

OVERALL

Wonnum looks the part and checks the boxes you want in terms of height/weight/speed. Outside of that, there isn't much to get excited about. He struggled to produce against SEC talent, and when matched up against future NFL offensive linemen he disappeared too often. There's enough here to work with as a developmental player, though.

GRADE: 62

PRO COMPARISON: Romeo Okwara/Tarell Basham