Jason Strowbridge NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Miami Dolphins' Pick

EDGE Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina

STRENGTHS

—Built like a brick house and an ideal body for a 4-3 or 3-4 defensive end at 6'4" and 275 pounds.

—Played a versatile role for UNC and can line up anywhere from head-up on the tackle, inside or outside the box.

—Length to keep tackles off his frame.

—Able to use his length and strength to grip running backs and make tackles off his block.

—Isn't afraid to line up on top of an offensive tackle and go head-to-head with power and length; willing to fight in the trenches.

—Tough at the point of attack.

WEAKNESSES

—Pass-rush production was never a focal point despite three years of starting experience.

—True tweener when it comes to body type and athleticism; he's athletic for a tackle but has the weight of an end.

—Doesn't hold anchor well on the edge and will too easily get pushed back off his spot when contacted by a blocker.

—Hasn't developed outside pass-rushing moves and doesn't have the bulk to handle a high percentage of snaps on the inside. He'll have to get bigger or be used in sub-packages only.

—Pops up and plays too tall at the snap.

OVERALL

Strowbridge has value as a versatile defensive lineman, but his scheme fit will be important for his NFL success. He has experience and has had production playing in a 5-technique alignment over the offensive tackle, so look for him to do more of that while potentially also lining up inside the tackle to rush the quarterback with his size.

GRADE: 67

PRO COMPARISON: Henry Anderson/Carl Nassib