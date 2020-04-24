Terrell Lewis NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Rams' Pick

Terrell Lewis NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Rams' PickApril 25, 2020
EDGE Terrell Lewis, Alabama
STRENGTHS
—Looks like he was built in a lab to play football with a 6'5", 262-pound frame and awesome length.
—True ability to bend around the edge with very good balance and flexibility.
—Uses a long arm to keep tackles off his frame.
—Very agile with awesome burst to close on the quarterback.
—Looks like a 1990s Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker; give him a jersey number in the 90s and let this man rock from the outside pass-rusher position.
WEAKNESSES
—Injuries cut short his production at Alabama; scouts privately worried about rumors of two microfracture surgeries.
—Lost 10 games to an arm injury in 2017; ACL injury cost him his 2018 season during which time he redshirted.
—Has lived off the hype of being a 5-star recruit and never really put dominant performances on tape.
—Doesn't play as powerfully as you'd expect a man his size to.
—Instincts and read-and-react are not developed.
OVERALL
Lewis is all about the upside. If healthy, he has the tools to be a perennial All-Pro pass-rusher with awesome Day 1 ability. But there's a gamble in drafting a player who played in only 15 games in his final three seasons. Availability is the best ability, and medicals will decide Lewis' future.
GRADE: 82
PRO COMPARISON: Aldon Smith/Emmanuel Ogbah
