Josh Uche NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for New England Patriots' Pick

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Edge Josh Uche, Michigan

STRENGTHS

—Athletic, versatile defender who made a bunch of splash plays in the backfield on a loaded defense.

—Big-time hitter who is like a heat-seeking missile when he locates the ball.

—Can line up across the board in space as a pass-rusher.

—Has a lot more strength in his game than his size would indicate; strong hands with a lot of pop.

—Uses his hands very well to disengage and keep blockers from getting into his frame.

Video Play Button OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

WEAKNESSES

—Was never a full-season starter at Michigan; role player first three seasons, then started nine games in 2019.

—Very small for an edge-rusher at 6'1", 245 pounds and could see a move to linebacker.

—Instincts are lacking for the edge and could see a role as a situational pass-rusher only early on.

—Doesn't have the length to keep blockers off his frame and must line up outside the tackle.

—Read-and-react isn't great in space, which doesn't bode well for a potential move to linebacker.

OVERALL

You need a plan with Josh Uche, but he brings an intriguing skill set as an edge-rusher who could develop into a three-down player with some snaps at linebacker and others rushing the passer. He doesn't have much experience in coverage, but his athletic profile points to an ability to continue improving in the NFL.

GRADE: 83

PRO COMPARISON: Haason Reddick/Uchenna Nwosu