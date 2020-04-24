Josh Uche NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for New England Patriots' Pick

Josh Uche NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for New England Patriots' PickApril 25, 2020
Edge Josh Uche, Michigan
STRENGTHS
—Athletic, versatile defender who made a bunch of splash plays in the backfield on a loaded defense.
—Big-time hitter who is like a heat-seeking missile when he locates the ball.
—Can line up across the board in space as a pass-rusher.
—Has a lot more strength in his game than his size would indicate; strong hands with a lot of pop.
—Uses his hands very well to disengage and keep blockers from getting into his frame.
WEAKNESSES
—Was never a full-season starter at Michigan; role player first three seasons, then started nine games in 2019.
—Very small for an edge-rusher at 6'1", 245 pounds and could see a move to linebacker.
—Instincts are lacking for the edge and could see a role as a situational pass-rusher only early on.
—Doesn't have the length to keep blockers off his frame and must line up outside the tackle.
—Read-and-react isn't great in space, which doesn't bode well for a potential move to linebacker.
OVERALL
You need a plan with Josh Uche, but he brings an intriguing skill set as an edge-rusher who could develop into a three-down player with some snaps at linebacker and others rushing the passer. He doesn't have much experience in coverage, but his athletic profile points to an ability to continue improving in the NFL.
GRADE: 83
PRO COMPARISON: Haason Reddick/Uchenna Nwosu
Josh Uche Scouting Report