Khalil Davis NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Pick

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

DL15 Khalil Davis, Nebraska

STRENGTHS

—Eye-opening athlete who wowed with a 4.75-second 40 at the combine at 6'1" and 308 lbs.

—Strong and athletic enough to make up for his lack of size and length (31½" arms).

—Good burst to stun and surprise offensive linemen; played some edge-rusher because of his quickness in space.

—Versatile weapon on the defensive line; capable of playing multiple positions and alignments.

—Sets blockers up with first-step speed and has legit countermoves with a swim, rip and even a spin that works.

WEAKNESSES

—Played a combination of inside, on and outside the tackle in Nebraska's defense, which kept him from ever developing tools to win at a particular alignment.

—Doesn't have the agility or flexibility to play on the edge in the NFL.

—Gives up ground despite a naturally low center of gravity and doesn't play with much knee bend.

—Older player as a fifth-year senior; will turn 24 in August.

OVERALL

Davis is all about the tools and potential in his athleticism that can be molded into something more in the NFL. He's one of the better quick-twitch players in the defensive tackle class, but he didn't turn that into domination in college. He needs some coaching, but he has considerable upside.

GRADE: 62

PRO COMPARISON: Khalen Saunders/Nathan Shepherd