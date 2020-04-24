DaVon Hamilton NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Jacksonville Jaguars' Pick

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

DL DaVon Hamilton, Ohio State

STRENGTHS

—Menacing player with a 6'4", 320-pound build that has a "first guy off the bus" vibe.

—Mean, tough player who has a red-hot motor and a violent streak in between the whistles.

—Quick and powerful off the snap; can rock back offensive linemen with his first step.

—Well-rounded prospect who produced rushing the quarterback (six sacks in 2019) and has experience and past impact as a run defender.

—Awesome, NFL-ready build.

WEAKNESSES

—Failed to consistently move the needle as a pass-rusher.

—One-year wonder who bided his time as a backup before seeing starter duty in 2019.

—Needs to learn secondary pass-rushing moves; relies too much on the bull rush.

—Rotational player who hasn't handled the wear-and-tear of an every-down role.

—Surrounded by elite talent throughout his college career.

OVERALL

Hamilton is one of the more promising developmental defensive line prospects in this year's class. He has great NFL size, and his production in 2019 will make coaches think they can get more out of his game. If so, he could be a steal from the interior defensive line class.

GRADE: 62

PRO COMPARISON: Vernon Butler/Rodney Gunter