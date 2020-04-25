Rashard Lawrence NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Arizona Cardinals' Pick

John Bazemore/Associated Press

DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU

STRENGTHS

—Relentless; never takes a play off and plays to the whistle.

—Plays with good natural leverage to move blockers off their anchor.

—Can move side-to-side down the line to make plays against the run.

—Settles at the line of scrimmage and reacts to the run game; doesn't get out of position upfield.

—Can bend and anchor against double-teams.

Video Play Button OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Have the Cardinals Found the Next Sean McVay? Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Right Arrow Icon

WEAKNESSES

—Limited lower-body drive and strength; relies too much on upper-body strength.

—Feet get heavy and slow.

—Limited to run-game situations; had only nine sacks in his four-year LSU career.

—Average strength for a run-stopper.

—Struggled to string together consistently dominant games or even series.

OVERALL

While Lawrence isn't a remarkable athlete or a super versatile defender, he often showed up on game tape moving linemen back from their spot and resetting the line of scrimmage while freeing up LSU's outside rushers. Don't be surprised if he vastly outplays his draft spot.

GRADE: 68

PRO COMPARISON: Ziggy Hood/Carlos Watkins