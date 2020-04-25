Rashard Lawrence NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Arizona Cardinals' Pick

STRENGTHS

—Relentless; never takes a play off and plays to the whistle. 

—Plays with good natural leverage to move blockers off their anchor. 

—Can move side-to-side down the line to make plays against the run. 

—Settles at the line of scrimmage and reacts to the run game; doesn't get out of position upfield. 

—Can bend and anchor against double-teams. 

WEAKNESSES

—Limited lower-body drive and strength; relies too much on upper-body strength. 

—Feet get heavy and slow.

—Limited to run-game situations; had only nine sacks in his four-year LSU career. 

—Average strength for a run-stopper. 

—Struggled to string together consistently dominant games or even series.

     

OVERALL

While Lawrence isn't a remarkable athlete or a super versatile defender, he often showed up on game tape moving linemen back from their spot and resetting the line of scrimmage while freeing up LSU's outside rushers. Don't be surprised if he vastly outplays his draft spot.

     

GRADE: 68

PRO COMPARISON: Ziggy Hood/Carlos Watkins

