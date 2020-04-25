Leki Fotu NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Arizona Cardinals' Pick

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

DL Leki Fotu, Utah

STRENGTHS

—Ideal size (6'5", 330 lbs) and strength to take on nose tackle responsibility.

—Not many college blockers could handle him one-on-one; NFL blockers will struggle, too.

—Can move side-to-side down the line to make plays against the run.

—A two-gap option who can line up over the center and dominate both A-gaps.

—Has quick enough feet to work through the trash at the line of scrimmage and stay off the ground.

WEAKNESSES

—Plays too upright as the game goes on; loses leverage and power playing tall.

—Slow start off the ball; will never be much of a pass-rusher and may have to come off the field on passing downs.

—Needs more lower-body strength to anchor against doubles, maintain his spot and drive from a bull rush.

—Held his own and didn't lose snaps, but didn't win many, either.

OVERALL

One of the best pure nose tackle prospects in the class, Fotu was a wrecking ball for the Utah defense and had a major role in creating outside opportunities for the team's edge-rushers. That's what he brings to the NFL, too. While he might not be a three-down player or premier pass-rusher, he does add big-time value for the defensive line.

GRADE: 71

PRO COMPARISON: Damon Harrison/Danny Shelton