Leki Fotu NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Arizona Cardinals' Pick

Leki Fotu NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Arizona Cardinals' PickApril 25, 2020
DL Leki Fotu, Utah
STRENGTHS
—Ideal size (6'5", 330 lbs) and strength to take on nose tackle responsibility.
—Not many college blockers could handle him one-on-one; NFL blockers will struggle, too.
—Can move side-to-side down the line to make plays against the run.
—A two-gap option who can line up over the center and dominate both A-gaps.
—Has quick enough feet to work through the trash at the line of scrimmage and stay off the ground.
WEAKNESSES
—Plays too upright as the game goes on; loses leverage and power playing tall.
—Slow start off the ball; will never be much of a pass-rusher and may have to come off the field on passing downs.
—Needs more lower-body strength to anchor against doubles, maintain his spot and drive from a bull rush.
—Held his own and didn't lose snaps, but didn't win many, either.
OVERALL
One of the best pure nose tackle prospects in the class, Fotu was a wrecking ball for the Utah defense and had a major role in creating outside opportunities for the team's edge-rushers. That's what he brings to the NFL, too. While he might not be a three-down player or premier pass-rusher, he does add big-time value for the defensive line.
GRADE: 71
PRO COMPARISON: Damon Harrison/Danny Shelton
