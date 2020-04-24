Neville Gallimore NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys' Pick

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

DL Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma

STRENGTHS

—Great athlete with a 4.79-second 40 and a great first step.

—Creates consistent pressure every play.

—Can mirror and move with mobile quarterbacks to keep them in the pocket and force early throws.

—Keeps his eyes on the quarterback in passing situations; can disengage and chase.

—Played primarily on the interior but shows potential as an outside rusher.

WEAKNESSES

—Plays smaller than he is listed (6'2", 304 lbs) and lacks functional strength and length (32 ¾" arms).

—Struggled against powerful blockers.

—Needs to develop his block-shedding toolbox; shoulders into big guards don't work in the Big 12 and definitely won't work in the NFL.

—Gets off the ball quickly but doesn't know what to do after that.

OVERALL

An impressive athlete when testing and on the field, Gallimore has more potential than his tape at Oklahoma consistently showed. His arm length might turn some coaches off, but Gallimore can get between the gaps on the interior and make plays. His versatility is a huge selling point.

GRADE: 80

PRO COMPARISON: Javon Hargrave/Derrick Nnadi