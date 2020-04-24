Jordan Elliott NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Cleveland Browns' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

Missouri defensive lineman Jordan Elliott left, tries to block the pass of South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski, right, during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

DL Jordan Elliott, Missouri

   

STRENGTHS

—Fights through blockers with leg drive and determination. 

—Gap-shooter with above-average play as a pass-rusher in the SEC. 

—Has the athletic ability to chase down ball-carriers at the line of scrimmage. 

—Heavy hands to punch and drive blockers; good countermoves once the first move doesn't work. 

—Keeps his eyes up while fighting with blockers. 

WEAKNESSES

—Weighed in at 315 lbs at Missouri but 302 lbs at the combine; needed to add more strength, not athleticism. 

—Strictly played on the interior at Missouri; doesn't offer as much position/scheme versatility as other players at his position. 

—Struggled to disengage from powerful blockers. 

—Gets gassed as the game goes on. 

   

OVERALL

A natural athlete who stood out even against SEC offensive linemen with his quickness, Elliott has a high ceiling but comes into the league with a lower floor than other top prospects. Getting him into position to dominate with quickness in gaps will aid in his NFL success early on.

   

GRADE: 83

PRO COMPARISON: Cameron Heyward/Devon Still

