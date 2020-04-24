Ross Blacklock NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Houston Texans' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 24, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - SEPTEMBER 9: Ross Blacklock #90 of the TCU Horned Frogs looks over to the sidelines during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Horn Frogs defeated the Razorbacks 28-7. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Ross Blacklock, TCU

STRENGTHS

—Good first step to get the offensive line off-balance and playing from behind. 

—Fires off low and stays low, making himself a tough target to get hands on. 

—Athletic enough to play all over the defensive line and even handle nose tackle duties. 

—Bull rush with good leg drive and arm extension to push the line into the quarterback. 

—Has the agility to get sideline-to-sideline and play against the run. 

WEAKNESSES

—Struggles to disengage from strong linemen. 

—Limited secondary moves if he doesn't win with his first-step quickness.

—Shoots too many gaps against the run and gets himself out of position to make plays. 

—Plays smaller than his listed size (6'3", 290 lbs); needs more functional strength to go along with his first step and punch. 

—Torn Achilles in 2018 and torn pectoral muscle in 2019.

     

OVERALL

Injuries are the biggest question when evaluating Blacklock. He's an easy-moving athlete with a smooth 290-pound frame who could work as a Week 1 starter as a 3-technique or a defensive end in a 3-4 scheme.

    

GRADE: 87

PRO COMPARISON: Jurrell Casey/Taven Bryan

