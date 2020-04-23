Javon Kinlaw NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for San Francisco 49ers' Pick

Javon Kinlaw NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for San Francisco 49ers' PickApril 24, 2020
DL2 Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
STRENGTHS
—Sneaky athletic for 324 lbs; can fit in as a 3-4 end or 4-3 tackle.
—Long arms (34⅞") and incredibly quick off the ball; projects well as a possible pass-rusher and not just a run-stopper.
—Relentless motor; will chase down a ball-carrier no matter how far away they are.
—Agility to move side-to-side and stunt in pass-rushing situations; feet never stop working.
—Offers a variety of moves if his first move doesn't work.
—Still improving and growing as a pass-rusher; has the tools to become an impact sack artist along the lines of DeForest Buckner or Arik Armstead.
—Nonstop hands; offensive linemen have a hard time handling his combination of speed and technique.
—Ideal body (6'5", 324 lbs) for a power defensive end.
WEAKNESSES
—Can get himself out of position by shooting gaps too far upfield.
—Plays smaller than his listed size; relies too much on finesse moves when brute force would work.
—Plays too upright, allowing linemen to gain leverage over his body.
—Doesn't disengage from blockers with urgency.
OVERALL
Kinlaw is a do-it-all defensive lineman who will only be held back by his scheme. He can play defensive end, defensive tackle and is capable of playing one- or two-gap schemes. He has a sky-high ceiling and should have a strong rookie season.
GRADE: 93
PRO COMPARISON: Chris Jones/Jarran Reed
