Javon Kinlaw NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for San Francisco 49ers' Pick

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

DL2 Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

STRENGTHS

—Sneaky athletic for 324 lbs; can fit in as a 3-4 end or 4-3 tackle.

—Long arms (34⅞") and incredibly quick off the ball; projects well as a possible pass-rusher and not just a run-stopper.

—Relentless motor; will chase down a ball-carrier no matter how far away they are.

—Agility to move side-to-side and stunt in pass-rushing situations; feet never stop working.

—Offers a variety of moves if his first move doesn't work.

—Still improving and growing as a pass-rusher; has the tools to become an impact sack artist along the lines of DeForest Buckner or Arik Armstead.

—Nonstop hands; offensive linemen have a hard time handling his combination of speed and technique.

—Ideal body (6'5", 324 lbs) for a power defensive end.

Video Play Button OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

WEAKNESSES

—Can get himself out of position by shooting gaps too far upfield.

—Plays smaller than his listed size; relies too much on finesse moves when brute force would work.

—Plays too upright, allowing linemen to gain leverage over his body.

—Doesn't disengage from blockers with urgency.

OVERALL

Kinlaw is a do-it-all defensive lineman who will only be held back by his scheme. He can play defensive end, defensive tackle and is capable of playing one- or two-gap schemes. He has a sky-high ceiling and should have a strong rookie season.

GRADE: 93

PRO COMPARISON: Chris Jones/Jarran Reed