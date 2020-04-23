Cesar Ruiz NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for New Orleans Saints' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 24, 2020

Michigan ocenter Cesar Ruiz lines up to snap the ball during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Two-year starter at center who has experience at guard and brings both positional and schematic versatility.

—Excellent quickness from snap to block; quick to make contact with defenders.

—Great balance when locked up with a defender; rarely ends up on the ground and has good leg drive.

—Good enough lower-body flexibility and power to drive defenders in the run game, but it mostly shows up with his quickness when asked to get to the second level.

—Young prospect (turns 21 in June) who has tons of room for development in his technique and plenty of room on his frame for growth.

—Excellent latch-and-drive ability with defensive linemen and linebackers.

—Uses hands well in passing game to keep defenders from penetrating.

   

Video Play Button

WEAKNESSES

—Somewhat undersized at 6'3", 307 lbs; could stand to add power.

—Michigan blocking scheme wasn't very developed; could require him to acclimate to a pro-level scheme.

—Struggled to reach fast linebackers or quick defensive linemen.

—Has a high ceiling but his floor isn't very high; could be a backup while he learns and develops.

    

OVERALL

Ruiz is the best interior offensive lineman in the class, and we love his positional versatility and consistency as a blocker. However, he must get stronger to handle nose tackles and head-up defenders in the NFL. Ruiz's athleticism could be better, but his instincts, hands and reach blocks are high-caliber.

   

GRADE: 89

PRO COMPARISON: Maurkice Pouncey/Mitch Morse

Related

    Cesar Ruiz's Scouting Report

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Cesar Ruiz's Scouting Report

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Saints' Updated Depth Chart After Drafting Cesar Ruiz

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Saints' Updated Depth Chart After Drafting Cesar Ruiz

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Dak Prescott’s Brother Dies

    Jace Prescott died Thursday morning at age 31 (photo via NSU)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dak Prescott’s Brother Dies

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Bill in His 'War Room'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bill in His 'War Room'

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report