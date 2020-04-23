Cesar Ruiz NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for New Orleans Saints' Pick

John Raoux/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Two-year starter at center who has experience at guard and brings both positional and schematic versatility.

—Excellent quickness from snap to block; quick to make contact with defenders.

—Great balance when locked up with a defender; rarely ends up on the ground and has good leg drive.

—Good enough lower-body flexibility and power to drive defenders in the run game, but it mostly shows up with his quickness when asked to get to the second level.

—Young prospect (turns 21 in June) who has tons of room for development in his technique and plenty of room on his frame for growth.

—Excellent latch-and-drive ability with defensive linemen and linebackers.

—Uses hands well in passing game to keep defenders from penetrating.

WEAKNESSES

—Somewhat undersized at 6'3", 307 lbs; could stand to add power.

—Michigan blocking scheme wasn't very developed; could require him to acclimate to a pro-level scheme.

—Struggled to reach fast linebackers or quick defensive linemen.

—Has a high ceiling but his floor isn't very high; could be a backup while he learns and develops.

OVERALL

Ruiz is the best interior offensive lineman in the class, and we love his positional versatility and consistency as a blocker. However, he must get stronger to handle nose tackles and head-up defenders in the NFL. Ruiz's athleticism could be better, but his instincts, hands and reach blocks are high-caliber.

GRADE: 89

PRO COMPARISON: Maurkice Pouncey/Mitch Morse