Michael Onwenu NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for New England Patriots' Pick

OG15 Michael Onwenu, Michigan

STRENGTHS

—Boasts a thick and stout overall frame (6'3", 344 lbs) with python arms (34⅜"); will have no trouble transitioning to the NFL trenches.

—Play strength is apparent; able to use a wide overall frame and butt paired with powerful hands to control.

—Doesn't get overwhelmed by power and is comfortable eating a few shots before he anchors down; straight-line bull-rushers have almost no chance of success.

—Impressive short-area one-way quickness for someone his size; could dominate as a trapper and down blocker and will work best in a linear-path gap scheme.

—Comfortable short-setter in pass protection who is able to get out of his stance, set his kickstand and show patience as he maintains a half-man relationship while mirroring; comfortable posting up and letting action come to him.

WEAKNESSES

—Weight fluctuated during his time at Michigan; will need to be monitored in the NFL to keep him at desired playing weight.

—One-speed player who doesn't explode out of his stance as often as desired and doesn't seem to have the flipped-switch drive that flashes for other guards.

—Struggle to redirect versus speed counters because of below-average reactive athleticism.

—Limited change-of-direction skills show up in the run game when he's asked to get out in space and track linebackers with speed.

—Body parts all seem disconnected in the run game; eyes don't work with hands, hands don't work with hips and hips don't work with his feet, which causes him to misstrike, get a top-heavy lean in space and struggle to stay square while climbing.

—Needs to develop a latch technique and show the hand strength to connect and engage for the entire play; too often plays bumper cars, and athletes with better speed and contact balance will absorb his pressure and move past him.

OVERALL

Onwenu has tremendous upside as a player with the desired frame and technical foundation to compete in the trenches immediately. However, there's a looseness to his game whether based on effort or ability that seems to limit his potential. For better or worse, he seems comfortable being an average-at-best competitor despite showing flashes of a potentially dominant interior lineman. Onwenu's traits are largely apparent, and he looks like he's in complete control of how his career plays out in the NFL.

GRADE: 59

PRO COMPARISON: Laken Tomlinson/Ben Power