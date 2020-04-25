Michael Onwenu NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for New England Patriots' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

Michigan offensive lineman Michael Onwenu (50) plays against Michigan State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

OG15 Michael Onwenu, Michigan

STRENGTHS

—Boasts a thick and stout overall frame (6'3", 344 lbs) with python arms (34⅜"); will have no trouble transitioning to the NFL trenches.

—Play strength is apparent; able to use a wide overall frame and butt paired with powerful hands to control.

—Doesn't get overwhelmed by power and is comfortable eating a few shots before he anchors down; straight-line bull-rushers have almost no chance of success. 

—Impressive short-area one-way quickness for someone his size; could dominate as a trapper and down blocker and will work best in a linear-path gap scheme. 

—Comfortable short-setter in pass protection who is able to get out of his stance, set his kickstand and show patience as he maintains a half-man relationship while mirroring; comfortable posting up and letting action come to him.

                        

WEAKNESSES

—Weight fluctuated during his time at Michigan; will need to be monitored in the NFL to keep him at desired playing weight.

Video Play Button

—One-speed player who doesn't explode out of his stance as often as desired and doesn't seem to have the flipped-switch drive that flashes for other guards.

—Struggle to redirect versus speed counters because of below-average reactive athleticism. 

—Limited change-of-direction skills show up in the run game when he's asked to get out in space and track linebackers with speed.

—Body parts all seem disconnected in the run game; eyes don't work with hands, hands don't work with hips and hips don't work with his feet, which causes him to misstrike, get a top-heavy lean in space and struggle to stay square while climbing.

—Needs to develop a latch technique and show the hand strength to connect and engage for the entire play; too often plays bumper cars, and athletes with better speed and contact balance will absorb his pressure and move past him.

           

OVERALL 

Onwenu has tremendous upside as a player with the desired frame and technical foundation to compete in the trenches immediately. However, there's a looseness to his game whether based on effort or ability that seems to limit his potential. For better or worse, he seems comfortable being an average-at-best competitor despite showing flashes of a potentially dominant interior lineman. Onwenu's traits are largely apparent, and he looks like he's in complete control of how his career plays out in the NFL. 

              

GRADE: 59

PRO COMPARISON: Laken Tomlinson/Ben Power

Related

    Roger Goodell Says Virtual Elements Will Be Used in Future Drafts

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Roger Goodell Says Virtual Elements Will Be Used in Future Drafts

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Patriots' New Kicker Explains 3 Percenter Tattoo: Not What I Represent

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Patriots' New Kicker Explains 3 Percenter Tattoo: Not What I Represent

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Justin Herron Scouting Report

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Justin Herron Scouting Report

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Bills GM: Jake Fromm Was 'Too Good to Pass Up' in Draft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bills GM: Jake Fromm Was 'Too Good to Pass Up' in Draft

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report