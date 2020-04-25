Logan Stenberg NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Detroit Lions' Pick

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

Logan Stenberg, Kentucky - OG11

STRENGTHS

—Started 39 consecutive games and ended his collegiate career at Kentucky with a strong 2019 campaign in which he earned first-team All-SEC honors.

—Has a mauling play style and constantly throws haymakers in the run game; actively looks for opportunities to bury dudes and will be a tone-setter along an offensive line.

—Incredibly strong hands that can latch onto anything and won't let go; easily screws his elbows back into his frame to torque and dominate the rep when he gets inside a defender's frame.

—Punch is accurate and compact in pass protection; combined with his overall power and demeanor, that makes for a rude awakening for lackadaisical pass-rushers.

—Patient pass-setter who is comfortable getting to his spot, establishing space and allowing defenders to throw their moves; isn't in a hurry to initiate contact and trusts his ability to anchor versus power.

WEAKNESSES

—Strong hands become an issue in the run game, where he's routinely holding outside of a defender's frame; was called for 24 penalties over the last two seasons, and it could've been more if he didn't catch some breaks.

—Physicality borders on out of control; can become hyperfocused on punishing one defender and thus fails to play with fluidity and spatial awareness.

—Severely limited mobility in lower-half joints of hips, knees and ankles forces him to be far too upright in pass protection; will struggle to handle squatty defensive tackles who will easily get under his frame.

—Needs to improve strike timing and awareness, as he is sometimes so patient and late to throw his hands that he's eating more contact and creating a collapsing pocket that doesn't need to happen.

—Underwhelming reactive athleticism and is pressured by speed counters fairly easily; doesn't have the foot quickness to redirect and maintain a half-man relationship.

OVERALL

Long-term starting experience in the SEC is an immediate plus. Stenberg has the power and physicality to carve out a home in the NFL. His enthusiasm for highlight knockouts can get out of control, and he'll need to learn to harness that energy for good. If Stenberg can learn to pick and choose his spots a bit better, he'd likely polish the currently underwhelming elements of his game. At worst, he's a depth piece who could provide some swing versatility in a pinch.

GRADE: 62

PRO COMPARISON: T.J. Lang /Vladimir Ducasse