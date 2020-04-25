Justin Herron NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for New England Patriots' Pick

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

OT24 Justin Herron, Wake Forest

STRENGTHS

—Has four years of starting experience at Wake Forest and was team captain for the 2019 season after returning from an ACL injury.

—Athletic family with father and two uncles who all played collegiate basketball for Villanova.

—Impressive lower-body agility to mirror at the line of scrimmage in pass protection. His jump sets are controlled and effective.

—Good spatial awareness to track second-level defenders in space and to alter his angles in the run game.

—Has the length and hip mobility to independently strike outside edge-rushers and run the hoop with them.

WEAKNESSES

—Season-ending ACL injury in 2018 season-opener.

—Will turn 25 during his rookie season and may be considered maxed-out athletically and developmentally.

—Gumby-like control with his arms. He flails too often and struggles to keep his hands inside his frame both pre- and post strikes. When he shoots, his strike placement is haphazard and doesn't target the needed areas for control.

—Combine bench numbers are solid, but his overall play strength shows a lack of fundamental strength in his hips and lower back to anchor when needed. Additionally, he's so used to being quick and effective with his feet that when he has to be patient and fight pressure with pressure, he struggles to remain grounded.

OVERALL

Herron has a ton of collegiate experience and comes from an athletic family. He's a smooth mover on the field and looks comfortable operating in space. The biggest knock might be his age. Quite simply, 24 is considered past the ideal point for drafting a rookie, especially with a potentially late start to the season— meaning Herron could turn 25 just a month or two into the year. His hand control has to improve, and there's a good chance he gets kicked inside to guard, where his athleticism can continue to be his primary trump card.

GRADE: 58

PRO COMPARISON: Joe Dahl/Sean Harlow