Lucas Niang NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Kansas City Chiefs' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

TCU offensive tackle Lucas Niang (77) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

OT Lucas Niang, TCU

    

STRENGTHS

—TCU coaches told us he didn't allow a single sack in his three years of starting at right tackle.

—Smart, savvy blocker who shoots his hands with good timing and keeps edge-rushers from gaining the corner.

—Quick out of the gate and has an easy moving kick slide.

—Excels in the run game with his quickness and length; latches on and will finish linemen or linebackers.

—One of the more productive tackles we evaluated in the class thanks to his size, quickness and timing.

    

WEAKNESSES

—Labrum (hip) injury late in the season kept him off the predraft circuit.

—Body looks soft, and scouts worry that he could gain weight without training.

—Will not turn your head with his athleticism or ability in space; kind of an awkward mover.

—Pass sets are unbalanced and inconsistent; rarely has his feet set and ready to react to the rusher.

Video Play Button

—Didn't see many premier rushers coming off the right side in the Big 12.

   

OVERALL

Niang was remarkable in college, but projecting his game forward requires more work. If healthy, he looks like a Year 1 starter at right tackle, but he has to work on improving his body composition and playing with more balance and poise in his pass sets. He should still see the field very early with the arrow pointing up on his development with better technique.

    

GRADE: 76

PRO COMPARISON: Ja'Wuan James/Andre Smith

