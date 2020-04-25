Charlie Woerner NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for San Francisco 49ers' Pick

John Raoux/Associated Press

TE19 Charlie Woerner, Georgia

STRENGTHS

—Block-first tight end who can work himself into the game at different positions/roles.

—Meets the height (6'5"), weight (244 lbs) and speed (4.78-second 40) requirements for NFL teams.

—Shows good punch and leverage to work against defensive linemen and linebackers.

—Used often in the slot to come down and block linebackers; plus ability to move and accomplish blocking assignments.

WEAKNESSES

—Depth tight end at Georgia with little tape of him in routes.

—Plays smaller than his listed size.

—Predictable in his route running; easily rerouted by physicality at the line of scrimmage.

—Lacks creativity after the catch; doesn't have the power to run through guys or the hips to run around them.

OVERALL

Woerner has the benefit of being an established blocker and may move to fullback in the NFL. If not, he can carve out a path as a depth tight end with above-average blocking while developing as a passing target.





GRADE: 50

PRO COMPARISON: Brent Celek/Jake McGee