Charlie Woerner NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for San Francisco 49ers' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

Georgia tight end Charlie Woerner makes a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

TE19 Charlie Woerner, Georgia

STRENGTHS

—Block-first tight end who can work himself into the game at different positions/roles. 

—Meets the height (6'5"), weight (244 lbs) and speed (4.78-second 40) requirements for NFL teams. 

—Shows good punch and leverage to work against defensive linemen and linebackers. 

—Used often in the slot to come down and block linebackers; plus ability to move and accomplish blocking assignments. 

                

WEAKNESSES

—Depth tight end at Georgia with little tape of him in routes. 

—Plays smaller than his listed size. 

—Predictable in his route running; easily rerouted by physicality at the line of scrimmage. 

—Lacks creativity after the catch; doesn't have the power to run through guys or the hips to run around them. 

OVERALL

Woerner has the benefit of being an established blocker and may move to fullback in the NFL. If not, he can carve out a path as a depth tight end with above-average blocking while developing as a passing target.

Video Play Button

GRADE: 50

PRO COMPARISON: Brent Celek/Jake McGee

Related

    Roger Goodell Says Virtual Elements Will Be Used in Future Drafts

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Roger Goodell Says Virtual Elements Will Be Used in Future Drafts

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Bills GM: Jake Fromm Was 'Too Good to Pass Up' in Draft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bills GM: Jake Fromm Was 'Too Good to Pass Up' in Draft

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Eagles Trade for WR Goodwin

    49ers trade WR Marquise Goodwin to Philadelphia

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Eagles Trade for WR Goodwin

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Trent Williams 'Thankful This Is Over' After Trade

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Trent Williams 'Thankful This Is Over' After Trade

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report