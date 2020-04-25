Stephen Sullivan NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Seattle Seahawks' Pick

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 14: Stephen Sullivan #10 of the LSU Tigers in action during a game against the Northwestern State Demons at Tiger Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
TE Stephen Sullivan, LSU

      

STRENGTHS

—Big, athletic tight end who can stretch the field from the slot. 

—Can rise above and pluck the ball in a crowd.

—Size (6'5", 248 lbs) creates personnel problems for the defense; he's too big for a safety and too athletic for a linebacker, so who do you put on the field?

—Developmental player who fell into a weird role at LSU; is he a tight end or a receiver?

      

WEAKNESSES

—Little production at LSU in a productive offense that shared touches. 

—Needs development in the blocking game; shows a willingness to block but not the skill. 

—Struggles to separate downfield with limited routes; allows the defender to stick to him. 

—More athletic than most guys but lacks a lot of fundamental skills. 

     

OVERALL

Upside, upside, upside! Sullivan has a ton of untapped potential at tight end and will likely take on the responsibilities of a slot receiver in the NFL, which is where his talent and raw ability fit best. He still has to do a ton of work on his run blocking, but if he plays a specific role like the slot, he can develop his blocking later.

      

GRADE: 59

PRO COMPARISON: Clive Walford/Donald Parham

