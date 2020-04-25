Stephen Sullivan NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Seattle Seahawks' Pick

Stephen Sullivan NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Seattle Seahawks' PickApril 25, 2020
TE Stephen Sullivan, LSU
STRENGTHS
—Big, athletic tight end who can stretch the field from the slot.
—Can rise above and pluck the ball in a crowd.
—Size (6'5", 248 lbs) creates personnel problems for the defense; he's too big for a safety and too athletic for a linebacker, so who do you put on the field?
—Developmental player who fell into a weird role at LSU; is he a tight end or a receiver?
WEAKNESSES
—Little production at LSU in a productive offense that shared touches.
—Needs development in the blocking game; shows a willingness to block but not the skill.
—Struggles to separate downfield with limited routes; allows the defender to stick to him.
—More athletic than most guys but lacks a lot of fundamental skills.
OVERALL
Upside, upside, upside! Sullivan has a ton of untapped potential at tight end and will likely take on the responsibilities of a slot receiver in the NFL, which is where his talent and raw ability fit best. He still has to do a ton of work on his run blocking, but if he plays a specific role like the slot, he can develop his blocking later.
GRADE: 59
PRO COMPARISON: Clive Walford/Donald Parham
Report: Former WSU QB Anthony Gordon Signs with Seahawks