Stephen Sullivan NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Seattle Seahawks' Pick

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

TE Stephen Sullivan, LSU

STRENGTHS

—Big, athletic tight end who can stretch the field from the slot.

—Can rise above and pluck the ball in a crowd.

—Size (6'5", 248 lbs) creates personnel problems for the defense; he's too big for a safety and too athletic for a linebacker, so who do you put on the field?

—Developmental player who fell into a weird role at LSU; is he a tight end or a receiver?

WEAKNESSES

—Little production at LSU in a productive offense that shared touches.

—Needs development in the blocking game; shows a willingness to block but not the skill.

—Struggles to separate downfield with limited routes; allows the defender to stick to him.

—More athletic than most guys but lacks a lot of fundamental skills.

OVERALL

Upside, upside, upside! Sullivan has a ton of untapped potential at tight end and will likely take on the responsibilities of a slot receiver in the NFL, which is where his talent and raw ability fit best. He still has to do a ton of work on his run blocking, but if he plays a specific role like the slot, he can develop his blocking later.

GRADE: 59

PRO COMPARISON: Clive Walford/Donald Parham