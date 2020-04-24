Josiah Deguara NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Green Bay Packers' Pick

Tony Tribble/Associated Press

TE Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati

STRENGTHS

—Plays bigger, strong and more physical than he is listed (6'2", 242 lbs).

—Willing run-blocker; takes his run-blocking assignments as serious as a seam route.

—Sits in windows to find open space to make easy catches.

—Has a big enough catch radius to bail out a quarterback on poor throws.

—Few drops during his time at Cincinnati.

WEAKNESSES

—Doesn't have the desired length (31 ⅝") at tight end.

—Will need to do most of his work underneath, as he'll struggle to separate from athletes in the NFL.

—Doesn't have the speed to threaten safeties or the size to threaten linebackers.

—Will not create many yards after the catch; can break tackles by trucking defenders but does not have much agility in his hips.

OVERALL

Deguara is a fun prospect with an all-around game and some positional versatility. He can line up in the backfield, in-line at tight end or move around as a flex player. The key to his success is getting him the ball in space and letting him work there. Deguara should see the field plenty early in his career.

GRADE: 66

PRO COMPARISON: Delanie Walker/Charles Clay