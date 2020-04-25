Brycen Hopkins NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Rams' Pick

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

TE Brycen Hopkins, Purdue

STRENGTHS

—More athletic than his 4.66-second 40 time; has enough wiggle and power to be dangerous after the catch.

—Can go up and get the football at its highest point in a crowd; catch-in-traffic rating is a plus.

—Fits the mold of a slot/move tight end; not much of an in-line tight end.

—Good body control to twist and turn to haul in off-target throws.

—Great vision to track the ball and reel it in; doesn't let the ball get into his body.

WEAKNESSES

—Lacks ideal size and strength to be an in-line tight end; scheme-specific prospect who will mainly play in the slot.

—Struggles to create separation with his routes or body shielding; has to make the catch in traffic.

—Limited run-blocker who wasn't asked to block much at Purdue; needs to develop strength with his hands and a willingness to be a blocker.

—Has good speed for a tight end but slow for a slot receiver.

—Too many drops on tape are a major concern.

OVERALL

Drops are hard to overlook, but the rest of Hopkins' game screams high-level contributor in the NFL. He's athletic, versatile and a natural athlete in space. Given opportunities to work up the seam or split out wide, he should produce early in his NFL career.

GRADE: 73

PRO COMPARISON: Evan Engram/Orson Charles