Adam Trautman NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for New Orleans Saints' Pick

Butch Dill/Associated Press

TE Adam Trautman, Dayton

STRENGTHS

—Versatile tight end who has lined up in multiple tight end positions: in-line, slot, move and even receiver.

—Solid base and hand extension in run blocking.

—A polished route-runner for a big tight end.

—Proven talent in the back of the end zone; can go up and over the defender to make a catch at its highest point.

—Sells his run blocking to get a good release into open space.

Video Play Button OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

WEAKNESSES

—Looked fast on tape against lower-level talent, but his 4.8-second 40-yard dash at the combine will lead to problems separating downfield.

—Dominated lower-level competition on tape; did not have quite the same performance during the Senior Bowl.

—Still developing fundamental skills as a tight end; poor hand placement, playing low, exploding through hips in the run game.

—Gives up on routes too soon; that will not play in this NFL era where plays are often extended.

OVERALL

It's easy to fall in love with Trautman's game. He's physical, tough and versatile, and the arrow is still pointing up on his development. He's good enough to start right away, too, thanks to his catch radius and size. Trautman isn't a groundbreaking athlete, but he's rock-solid.

GRADE: 77

PRO COMPARISON: Mark Andrews/Blake Bell