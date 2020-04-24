Cole Kmet Drafted by Bears: Chicago's Updated Depth Chart After Round 2

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears added another weapon offensively with the selection of tight end Cole Kmet with the No. 43 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Based on the current depth chart, there could be playing time available for the second-rounder.



Depth Chart

QB: Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles

RB: Tarik Cohen, David Montgomery

WR 1: Allen Robinson

WR 2: Anthony Miller

WR 3: Cordarrelle Patterson, Javon Wims

TE: Jimmy Graham, Cole Kmet, Adam Shaheen

LT: Charles Leno Jr., Jason Spriggs

LG: James Daniels, Corey Levin

C: Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher

RG: Rashaad Coward, Germain Ifedi

RT: Bobby Massie, Alex Bars

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

Kmet is coming off a breakout junior season at Notre Dame where he totaled 43 catches for 515 receiving yards and six touchdowns in just 10 games. He ranked second on the team in each category behind only wideout Chase Claypool.

This production came after catching just 17 passes in his first two years combined.

At 6'6" and 262 pounds, Kmet has excellent size for the position and showcased impressive athleticism at the NFL combine. He was in the top five at his position in the 40-yard dash (4.7 seconds) and broad jump (10'3") while leading all tight ends with a 37-inch vertical jump.

While he is still relatively raw in his development, the 21-year-old has a lot of upside.

"It's my ability to stretch the field, get open and win one-on-one matchups," Kmet said in March, per Chris Emma of 670 The Score. "What I really have to work on is my blocking technique, my hands, all that type of stuff. That's something I'm still trying to improve on today.

If he can improve as a blocker, he should have a role early in his rookie season.

The Bears arguably needed depth at tight end even after signing Jimmy Graham to a two-year deal, and Kmet could see playing time right out of the gate in two-TE sets as he provides the team with another option in the passing attack.

Considering his limited reps at the college level, however, expectations should be tempered for 2020, and it might be some time before he is a full-time starter in the NFL.