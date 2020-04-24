Cole Kmet Drafted by Bears: Chicago's Updated Depth Chart After Round 2

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2020

Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet (84) runs after a catch for a touchdown against Southern California in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears added another weapon offensively with the selection of tight end Cole Kmet with the No. 43 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Based on the current depth chart, there could be playing time available for the second-rounder.

    

Depth Chart

QB: Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles

RB: Tarik Cohen, David Montgomery

WR 1: Allen Robinson

WR 2: Anthony Miller

WR 3: Cordarrelle Patterson, Javon Wims

TE: Jimmy Graham, Cole Kmet, Adam Shaheen

LT: Charles Leno Jr., Jason Spriggs

LG: James Daniels, Corey Levin

C: Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher

RG: Rashaad Coward, Germain Ifedi

RT: Bobby Massie, Alex Bars

   

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

      

Kmet is coming off a breakout junior season at Notre Dame where he totaled 43 catches for 515 receiving yards and six touchdowns in just 10 games. He ranked second on the team in each category behind only wideout Chase Claypool.

This production came after catching just 17 passes in his first two years combined.

Video Play Button

At 6'6" and 262 pounds, Kmet has excellent size for the position and showcased impressive athleticism at the NFL combine. He was in the top five at his position in the 40-yard dash (4.7 seconds) and broad jump (10'3") while leading all tight ends with a 37-inch vertical jump.

While he is still relatively raw in his development, the 21-year-old has a lot of upside.

"It's my ability to stretch the field, get open and win one-on-one matchups," Kmet said in March, per Chris Emma of 670 The Score. "What I really have to work on is my blocking technique, my hands, all that type of stuff. That's something I'm still trying to improve on today.

If he can improve as a blocker, he should have a role early in his rookie season.

The Bears arguably needed depth at tight end even after signing Jimmy Graham to a two-year deal, and Kmet could see playing time right out of the gate in two-TE sets as he provides the team with another option in the passing attack.

Considering his limited reps at the college level, however, expectations should be tempered for 2020, and it might be some time before he is a full-time starter in the NFL.

Related

    Cole Kmet Scouting Report

    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    Cole Kmet Scouting Report

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Tunsil, Johnson, NFL's Top-Paid OL After Texans LT's $66M Contract

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tunsil, Johnson, NFL's Top-Paid OL After Texans LT's $66M Contract

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Grading Every Day 2 Pick 🔠

    Grades for every pick from Rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL draft ➡️

    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    Grading Every Day 2 Pick 🔠

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Should Bears Trade Back or Stay Put in 2nd Round?

    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    Should Bears Trade Back or Stay Put in 2nd Round?

    Alyssa Barbieri
    via Bears Wire