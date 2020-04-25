Tyrie Cleveland NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Denver Broncos' Pick

Matt Miller
NFL Draft Lead Writer
April 25, 2020

Florida wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (89) catches a pass in front of Vanderbilt safety Tae Daley, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

WR Tyrie Cleveland, Florida

       

STRENGTHS

—Strong-handed, quick receiver with good size and a background on special teams that will help him make a roster.

—Good arm length and reliable hands give him an extended catch radius.

—Has good hands with limited drops and extends his arms to snag the ball; no body catches here.

—Played gunner on punt team and ran down on kickoffs.

—Tested better than expected (4.46-second 40-yard dash) at the combine and fared well at the Senior Bowl, too.

     

WEAKNESSES

—Struggled in the Florida offense to put much production on tape. Most catches he had was 25 back in 2017.

—Plays skinny and small; doesn't beat press coverage and will let defenders rub him off his route.

—Doesn't have the hand play or quickness to beat a stalking cornerback at the line of scrimmage.

—Rarely attempts contested catches; doesn't sell out for the ball.

Video Play Button

—Long stride makes his short, quick cuts labored and stiff; lacks suddenness in his routes.

     

OVERALL

Lost in the shuffle at times while at Florida, Cleveland was impressive when given opportunities. He has the look of an NFL receiver from a height and tested-speed profile, but on tape, he lacks the burst and toughness he'll need to become a viable route-runner.

     

GRADE: 58

PRO COMPARISON: Chris Conley/Chad Williams

