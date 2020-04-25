Dezmon Patmon NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Indianapolis Colts' Pick

Young Kwak/Associated Press

WR Dezmon Patmon, Washington State

STRENGTHS

—Impressive height/weight/speed player who ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash at 6'4", 225 pounds.

—Big, strong hands that measured in at 10¼".

—Strong runner in the open field who offers some ability as a chunk-play threat.

—Deep, vertical speed allows him to take the top off the defense.

—Plays the sideline well and shows good route awareness and instincts.

WEAKNESSES

—Does not play up to his size or strength.

—Fails to vary up speed or steps to keep cornerbacks guessing; very much a straight-line player.

—Drops are an issue both in traffic and in space; seems to lose focus and anticipates being hit, which leads to drops.

—Doesn't show much flexibility or foot speed when asked to run breaking routes.

—Doesn't win at the catch point and isn't the 50-50 pass option you would expect him to be with his size.

OVERALL

You expect so much more from Patmon when evaluating him, and perhaps an NFL coaching staff can bring out the dog in him. Patmon's size and speed could make him a mismatch as a vertical threat, and he's the kind of player you'd love to have in the slot or working on fades in the red zone. Developing his route tree and building up his confidence and toughness will be key.

GRADE: 59

PRO COMPARISON: Jon Baldwin/Amara Darboh