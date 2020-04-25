Joe Reed NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Chargers' Pick

AJ MAST/Associated Press

WR Joe Reed, Virginia

STRENGTHS

—Awesome return man with five kickoff return touchdowns in his career, including two in 2019.

—Averaged 33.2 yards per kickoff return in 2019.

—Wins from slot alignment; has a good frame to handle hits and traffic.

—Played some from the backfield or flex position and was utilized on quick outs/screen packages.

—Can make the first defender miss and get up-field quickly for yards after the catch.

WEAKNESSES

—Upright runner who doesn't sink into routes.

—Most touches are from scheme and not from separating on his own.

—Routes get rounded at the stem; undefined footwork.

—Doesn't have a secondary move to shake defenders if his speed doesn't win the route.

—Never saw press coverage in college.

OVERALL

Reed is an explosive runner with immediate value as a kick returner and slot receiver. A creative offensive mind will put him all over the offense to find him touches—think of how the Kansas City Chiefs used Tyreek Hill early on, but not that fast. Reed must develop his route running and play with better looseness to become more than a gadget player and return man, but there is home run potential here.

GRADE: 60

PRO COMPARISON: Keelan Doss/Jermaine Kearse