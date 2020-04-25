Jauan Jennings NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for San Francisco 49ers' Pick

Wade Payne/Associated Press

WR Jauan Jennings, Tennessee

STRENGTHS

—Physical, aggressive route-runner who plays like a small tight end at 6'3", 215 pounds.

—Good luck tackling him in space; Jennings is a Mack truck with the ball in his hands.

—Has decent moves post-catch and can make defenders miss.

—Super productive in the SEC, showing his tools can work against the best of the best.

—Tough to stop on crossing routes and intermediate throws; good at body positioning and shielding defenders from the ball.

Video Play Button OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

WEAKNESSES

—Speed is a major question mark (4.72-second 40-yard dash) that shows up consistently on film.

—Lacks quickness in short areas or sudden movements.

—Likely limited to being a slot receiver in the NFL because of his lack of speed and inability to beat press coverage with speed.

—Had a few drops when he let the ball get into his body.

—Will be a 23-year-old rookie.

OVERALL

Jennings was a physically dominant factor for the Volunteers, but his lack of speed is a major obstacle when projecting his game forward. There aren't many productive NFL receivers running in the 4.7s, so his scheme fit must be perfect and his routes have to be spot-on for him to become a reliable pro weapon.

GRADE: 61

PRO COMPARISON: Anquan Boldin/Duke Williams