Quintez Cephus NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Detroit Lions' Pick

Quintez Cephus NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Detroit Lions' PickApril 25, 2020
WR29 Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin
STRENGTHS
—Big, strong, aggressive route-runner who finished his college career with his best games.
—Routes are crisp and concise; uses hands well to separate and has a frame that cornerbacks can't fight through for the ball.
—Great catch radius with long arms and strong, quick hands.
—Will shield defenders from the ball well with his size and strength.
—Doesn't get rattled by hard-charging defenders and will make tough grabs under pressure and in traffic.
—Strong enough that tacklers bounce off his frame.
—Aggressive fighter after the catch.
WEAKNESSES
—Tested poorly at the NFL Scouting Combine (4.73-second 40-yard dash), which may have taken him off some draft boards.
—Press coverage gave him fits because of his limited burst off the line of scrimmage.
—Lack of reps/experience leads to poor nuances in his route running.
—Doesn't have enough speed to separate over the top.
—Can look slow and stiff working through breaks.
OVERALL
Cephus was a dominant downfield threat for Wisconsin, but teams must reconcile his on-field production with his poor testing times and his missed 2018 season after he was accused of sexual assault. He was acquitted in August 2019 but showed rust early in his final season. Cephus is an aggressive route-runner with good hands, but speed questions are hard to overcome with a late-round grade. He has plenty of potential if he can find separation in the NFL.
GRADE: 63
PRO COMPARISON: Zay Jones/Olabisi Johnson
