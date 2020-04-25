K.J. Hill NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Chargers' Pick

K.J. Hill NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Chargers' PickApril 25, 2020
WR27 K.J. Hill, Ohio State
STRENGTHS
—Excellent hands on underneath and breaking routes with big-time reliability.
—Crisp, exciting route-runner with awesome short-area quickness and body control.
—Great suddenness off the line of scrimmage; sells routes hard.
—Well-built player who can run through contact.
—Can beat defenders playing soft coverage with quickness and a powerful plant on breaking routes.
WEAKNESSES
—Has produced only from the slot and doesn't project as an outside receiver.
—Production dipped in 2019.
—Unlike other slot receivers, hasn't produced much down the field; largely thrived on underneath routes and screens.
—Doesn't have the juice to get up the field vertically and consistently win over the top.
—Seemed to play timidly against best competition; issues like drops, rounded routes and slow starts showed up against good cornerbacks.
OVERALL
Hill was buried behind good wide receivers throughout his Ohio State career, which might explain his lack of production, but there are signs that he could turn into more than a slot receiver picking up yards on slants. He's a good route-runner and has good hands to pair with nice quickness and vision. As a WR3 or WR4, Hill could provide plenty of late-round value.
GRADE: 65
PRO COMPARISON: Willie Snead/Albert Wilson
