John Hightower NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Philadelphia Eagles' Pick

WR23 John Hightower, Boise State

STRENGTHS

—Big-time speed from a two-year starter at Boise State after he transferred from JUCO Hinds Community College in Mississippi.

—Vertical threat who was successful down the field despite average quarterback play.

—Good hands with limited drops and a solid catch radius.

—Great burst off the line of scrimmage and the quickness and body control to adjust his routes to win on transitions.

—Excellent weapon on screens, jet sweeps and pop passes thanks to his speed and open-field vision.

WEAKNESSES

—Lean, skinny build on a 6'1" frame.

—Never had great production at Boise State (82 catches over two years).

—Doesn't bring much power to the position; routes aren't very aggressive and doesn't break tackles.

—Press coverage will be a problem for him until he learns to use his hands better or adds play power.

—Could be limited to only ever working from the slot.

OVERALL

Put Hightower in an offense that values speed over technique at the receiver position, and he'll have a chance to be very good. He's a deep threat with underneath moves who could become a WR3 or better depending on the offensive system. His best football is ahead of him if he takes to NFL coaching.

GRADE: 68

PRO COMPARISON: Robby Anderson/Devin Smith