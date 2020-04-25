Isaiah Hodgins NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Buffalo Bills' Pick

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

WR Isaiah Hodgins, Oregon State

STRENGTHS

—Arguably the best hands in the draft class; few drops over the last three seasons.

—Uses strong hands to make contested catches; has good size and a big catch radius.

—Flexible enough to adjust to balls in the air; shows good body control.

—Has a big, full route tree and shouldn't struggle to pick up an NFL system.

—Acrobatic receiver who will sell out to make the tough grab over the middle or over his head.

WEAKNESSES

—4.61-second 40-yard time at NFL Scouting Combine a big concern.

—Didn't separate well against Pac-12 cornerbacks and is constantly making contested catches.

—Limited yards-after-catch ability due to his lack of speed.

—Could be scheme- and position-specific in the NFL with limited speed and play power.

—Needs to get stronger/add bulk to his frame.

OVERALL

Hodgins' lack of speed is an issue, but if he gets a free release and gets schemed touches over the middle, he'll be a consistent receiver with reliable routes. Hodgins' upside is limited due to his lack of overall athleticism, but he brings plenty of NFL-ready traits.

GRADE: 71

PRO COMPARISON: Geronimo Allison/Mike Thomas (Rams)