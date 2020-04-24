Michael Pittman Jr. NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Indianapolis Colts' Pick

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Supersized wide receiver at 6'4" and 223 pounds, but still ran a respectable 4.52-second 40-yard dash.

—Aggressive, physical running style after the catch.

—Unstoppable on underneath routes thanks to body size and toughness.

—Hands are among the best of any receiver in the class.

—Routes are physical if not super fast; able to set up defenders and use his size to shield the ball.

—Catch radius is enormous; good body control.

—Can get defenders turned off the line with good initial speed.

—Knows how to sink his hips, adjust speed and has good balance/body control.

—Dominated Utah (10 catches for 232 yards), UCLA (13-104), Arizona State (13-146) and Cal (11-180)

WEAKNESSES

—Good hand technique will stick him to the line of scrimmage against press coverage.

—Doesn't have the speed to work as a downfield or vertical threat.

—Limited yards-after-catch ability.

—Doesn't create separation with speed and is dependent on size to get him open.

OVERALL

Pittman dominates at the catch point and is a big target, but he isn't overly fast or agile and could be held down by his scheme. He'll need his quarterback to throw into traffic and let him win on 50-50 balls. If paired with an accurate passer, Pittman could become his best friend in the red zone.

GRADE: 86

PRO COMPARISON: Kenny Golladay/Auden Tate