Chase Claypool NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Pittsburgh Steelers' Pick

WR Chase Claypool, Notre Dame

STRENGTHS

—Loves playing football; physical, tough, high-character and loves playing special teams.

—Awesome combination of size, strength and speed; instant mismatch player.

—Great build at 6'4" and 238 pounds and can body defenders.

—Almost impossible to bring down in space.

—Good ability to post up defenders in the red zone; body control/adjustment are strong.

—Smart, nuanced route-runner.

—Scheme-versatile, as some teams view him as a tight end.

—Strong, impressive blocker in the run game.

WEAKNESSES

—Isn't very sudden in his movements; linear speed.

—Doesn't have much lateral agility as a route-runner or yards-after-catch player.

—Dropped passes show up throughout his two seasons as a starter.

—Doesn't look to advance the ball after the catch and has a poor combination of speed and vision in the open field.

—Could be a developmental player if moved to tight end.

OVERALL

Claypool is a fun player to watch, and it's easy to imagine him having a role working in the slot as a big receiver or flex tight end. He's dominant when he's able to body defenders for space and is good working on jump balls for contested catches. Claypool also timed much faster than expected with a 4.42-second 40-yard-dash. Pittsburgh could see Claypool as an offensive mismatch option who was too good to pass up.

GRADE: 84

PRO COMPARISON: Evan Engram/Devin Funchess