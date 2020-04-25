Joshua Kelley NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Chargers' Pick

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

RB Joshua Kelley, UCLA

STRENGTHS

—Good burst and long speed for big-play capabilities.

—Not easily brought down by one tackler.

—Will square and lower shoulders at the line of scrimmage, making himself smaller and harder to bring down.

—Runs with vision and balance; can find a different route if the hole isn't there.

—Fumbled only three times on 492 touches at UCLA.

WEAKNESSES

—Not a lot of wiggle in his game; he needs to learn how to make guys miss.

—Needs to learn when to go down, when to go out of bounds and not to lower his head into defenders.

—Spotty pass protection.

—Poor agility; heavy-footed runner who struggles to change direction.

OVERALL

Kelly plays much bigger than his 212-pound frame, which makes him a perfect fit for a physical, gap-running style. He needs to improve on knowing when to go down and not absorbing so many hits. If he adds that and improves his footwork, he could succeed both in the NFL and in fantasy football.

GRADE: 67

PRO COMPARISON: Tevin Coleman/Damien Williams