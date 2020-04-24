Ke'Shawn Vaughn NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Pick

Ke'Shawn Vaughn NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Tampa Bay Buccaneers' PickApril 25, 2020
RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt
STRENGTHS
—Hits another gear in the open field; is not easily caught by defenders.
—Productive runner despite running behind one of the worst offensive lines in the SEC.
—Has the receiving production NFL teams will covet.
—Determined runner; feet never stop and he makes the most of his carries.
—Thick, squatty build that's ideal for handling tacklers; low center of gravity allows him to bounce off tacklers and explode in the open field.
WEAKNESSES
—Has straight-line speed but not much wiggle in his hips.
—Doesn't have a variety of cuts or jukes to make defenders miss; absorbs too many big hits.
—Struggled with outside vision and ability to hit the hole off-tackle with much success, which raises questions about lateral speed and agility.
—Not a shaky runner; what you see is what you get, which could quickly add a lot of wear and tear to his frame in the pros.
OVERALL
Vaughn is an NFL-style back with a slightly undersized frame but good speed and good hands in the open field. He's built for chunk plays and will rip off long runs but hasn't shown much yards-after-catch ability as a receiver. That could come with a better supporting cast, which is what we're betting on with Vaughn's transition to the NFL.
GRADE: 71
PRO COMPARISON: Devin Singletary/James White
Tampa Bay's Updated Depth Chart After Drafting Ke'Shawn Vaughn