Ke'Shawn Vaughn NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Pick

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

STRENGTHS

—Hits another gear in the open field; is not easily caught by defenders.

—Productive runner despite running behind one of the worst offensive lines in the SEC.

—Has the receiving production NFL teams will covet.

—Determined runner; feet never stop and he makes the most of his carries.

—Thick, squatty build that's ideal for handling tacklers; low center of gravity allows him to bounce off tacklers and explode in the open field.

WEAKNESSES

—Has straight-line speed but not much wiggle in his hips.

—Doesn't have a variety of cuts or jukes to make defenders miss; absorbs too many big hits.

—Struggled with outside vision and ability to hit the hole off-tackle with much success, which raises questions about lateral speed and agility.

—Not a shaky runner; what you see is what you get, which could quickly add a lot of wear and tear to his frame in the pros.

OVERALL

Vaughn is an NFL-style back with a slightly undersized frame but good speed and good hands in the open field. He's built for chunk plays and will rip off long runs but hasn't shown much yards-after-catch ability as a receiver. That could come with a better supporting cast, which is what we're betting on with Vaughn's transition to the NFL.

GRADE: 71

PRO COMPARISON: Devin Singletary/James White