Darrynton Evans NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Tennessee Titans' Pick

Julie Bennett/Associated Press

RB Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State

STRENGTHS

—Has great agility to make tacklers miss and find extra yards.

—Has another gear to be a home run threat.

—Can be the change-of-pace back to pair with a bigger back; also has plus receiving ability and could be a return specialist.

—Only two years of wear and tear at the college level leaves him relatively fresh.

—Awesome ball security; no fumbles in his 2019 tape.

WEAKNESSES

—Undersized back who dominated the Sun Belt conference.

—Wants to take every run outside; needs to learn to keep runs inside.

—Was not able to break many tackles.

—Gets caught behind the line of scrimmage too easily.

OVERALL

Evans is a speed back with shifty open-field moves and good enough hands to be an immediate threat on third downs. He doesn't have the between-the-tackles power to be an immediate starter for a power scheme, but he brings enough juice in zone schemes to get a long look as a north-south runner with long speed.

GRADE: 72

PRO COMPARISON: Ronald Jones/Justice Hill