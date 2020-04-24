Zack Moss NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Buffalo Bills' Pick

Zack Moss NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Buffalo Bills' PickApril 25, 2020
RB Zack Moss, Utah
STRENGTHS
—Plus acceleration to stop and start feet and elude tacklers.
—Patient runner who will let his blocks develop in front of him before finding his way.
—Finishes runs for extra yards; especially dangerous on the goal line.
—Plays bigger than his weight (223 lbs) and will run over defenders.
—Quick cutter with the ability to evade defenders, but strong enough to finish runs with power if needed.
—Ideal zone-scheme, one-cut runner.
—Role in Utah's passing game exploded in 2019.
WEAKNESSES
—Straight-line runner with limited long speed.
—Takes more hits than most boxers; his style of play will take its toll on his body.
—Below-average testing at the combine (4.65-second 40-yard dash, 33" vertical), which raises more questions about his overall athleticism.
—Not as effective running inside as you'd expect from his thick, tough frame.
OVERALL
Zack Moss has NFL-starter tools, but he took a beating in college and doesn't have the speed to run away from pro defenders. That means more powerful hits are coming his way in the NFL. Moss boasts good vision, excellent ability to evade defenders and finishing power as a runner. Thanks to improved pass-catching responsibilities in 2019, he also displayed what he offers as a three-down player.
GRADE: 81
PRO COMPARISON: Kareem Hunt/Sony Michel
Buffalo's Updated Depth Chart After Drafting Zack Moss