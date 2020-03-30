NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Trent Williams, Marquise Goodwin Trades, More

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

With most of the starting quarterback positions occupied, some NFL teams can prioritize protecting their signal-callers this offseason.

A handful of franchises will be going after offensive linemen at the top part of the 2020 NFL draft, and some are looking to improve through a trade with the Washington Redskins for Trent Williams. The 31-year-old left tackle has been made available, but he will not come at a cheap price. Washington is asking for a second-round pick in return, and Williams may demand a contract extension.

While most of the trade market focus is on Williams, the San Francisco 49ers could be shopping wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to shed cost with the No. 13 overall pick now in hand.

Latest NFL Buzz

Trent Williams Trade

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

According to ESPN's John Keim, the Redskins "continue to ask for second-round value" for Williams.

Keim mentioned the Minnesota Vikings as one of the teams that has displayed interest in the left tackle. If the Vikings meet the Redskins' asking price, they would add protection for Kirk Cousins, who has suffered 68 sacks during his two seasons with the team.

Minnesota might be more inclined to deal a second-round pick now that it has a pair of first-round selections. After the Stefon Diggs trade with the Buffalo Bills, the Vikings own the No. 22 and No. 25 picks, which they could use to improve a few positions.

The problem with acquiring Williams is it would likely force the Vikings into negotiating a long-term deal for a player who is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021. Williams is scheduled to earn $12.5 million, and an extension could come at a high cost for a team that could choose an offensive tackle in the first round.

The Cleveland Browns are in a similar position at No. 10, as they could draft an offensive tackle instead of dealing for Williams. Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported the Browns looked into a deal with the Redskins, but the demands of both the NFC East team and the player were too much.

If the Browns and Vikings turn to the draft for offensive-line upgrades, it may be hard for the Redskins to find a trade partner to give them what they want.

Marquise Goodwin

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Goodwin has not performed up to his contract over the past two seasons.

In 2019, the 29-year-old recorded 186 receiving yards in nine games. Two years ago, Goodwin followed up a 962-yard campaign with 395 receiving yards on 23 catches.

With his totals diminishing and Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne above him on the depth chart, the 49ers are trying to move on from the Olympian.

The Athletic's Matt Barrows reported the 49ers would prefer to trade Goodwin. However, San Francisco could face complications in finding a trade partner and the right amount of compensation.

Goodwin is scheduled to earn $4.2 million in 2020 and another $5.8 million in 2021. Because of his recent lack of production and the strong wide receiver class in the draft, teams will likely be willing to pursue a trade.

If the 49ers get stuck with Goodwin, they could try to salvage something from what has turned out to be a bad contract, but he could buried further down the depth chart if a wide receiver is chosen at No. 13.

Mike Daniels

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, the Baltimore Ravens looked into signing Mike Daniels before settling on Derek Wolfe.

Baltimore ended up with Wolfe after its deal fell apart for Michael Brockers, who eventually re-signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

Daniels' has been hampered by injuries over the past two seasons. He played in 10 games during his final season with the Green Bay Packers and made nine appearances with the Detroit Lions in 2019.

He was a force on the interior before that, as he had 14 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss and five sacks in 2017. But because of his injury issues, Daniels may have to wait a little longer to find a team for next season, and he likely will have to take a cheaper deal.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference. Contract information obtained from Spotrac.