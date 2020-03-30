NFL Free Agents 2020: Predicting Landing Spots for Jadeveon Clowney, More Stars

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Patience might be required for Jadeveon Clowney and other top defensive free agents to find homes for the 2020 NFL season.

Clowney remains the top defensive player available, but there has been little movement on his market since free agency began two weeks ago.

The same could be said about the best defensive backs on the market, with Eric Reid, Logan Ryan and Darqueze Dennard all still looking to sign somewhere.

There are a few teams with needs across the defensive depth chart, but it may take a while for them to act on players such as Clowney.

Free-Agent Predictions

Jadeveon Clowney

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, there is an "increasing thought" Clowney is inclined to wait to make a decision on his future.

The combination of the 27-year-old's health and high contract demands have kept him on the market.

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported March 21 there was "little to no interest" outside of the Seattle Seahawks to sign the pass-rusher.

Because of an offseason sports hernia surgery, suitors may hold off on their interest in Clowney until teams are able to perform in-person physicals again.

The lack of a team-run physical could force franchises to pump the brakes on his reportedly high asking price.

According to The Athletic's Stephen Holder, Clowney is asking for a deal that pays him $21 million per year:

"League sources have bemoaned Clowney's significant contract demands. One front-office source said Clowney is hoping to fetch $21 million a year. That's a ton of cash for a player who has never had more than 9.5 sacks in a single season, even while playing alongside All-Pro J.J. Watt in Houston."

The reported asking price would provide Clowney with a significant raise after he earned $15 million between the Seahawks and Houston Texans in 2019.

Seattle would presumably be the front-runner for the player since it has the most recent medical updates on him. But if the Seahawks are not willing to pay that much for the defensive end, they could move in a different direction or try to negotiate a smaller deal.

There is a chance the interested teams bring the price down since only two defensive ends have an average annual value of $20 million: Frank Clark and DeMarcus Lawrence.

The rest of the top-paid pass-rushers make between $16 million and $18 million, and if Clowney is willing to drop his asking price a bit, he could still remain at the top of that tier.

Prediction: Seattle works out a deal for Clowney.

Logan Ryan

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ryan "won't take less than $10 million per year he earned last year."

The 29-year-old earned $10 million in each of the past three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, and he is coming off one of the best campaigns of his career.

Ryan recorded career highs with 113 tackles and 4.5 sacks and came one interception shy of tying that personal best of five.

The defensive back market has shrunk with Byron Jones and Chris Harris Jr. off the board and Darius Slay traded from the Detroit Lions to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Slay and Jones are both scheduled to make more than $16 million in 2020, while James Bradberry, who signed with the New York Giants, is in line to earn $14.5 million.

Seventeen cornerbacks will earn an eight-figure salary in 2020, and Ryan could make the argument he is more valuable than a handful of those names. He has appeared in at least 14 games in each of his seven seasons and carries plenty of playoff experience from his time with the Titans and New England Patriots.

The Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets and Lions are among the teams still looking for secondary improvements.

However, the Lions could be taken out of that mix if they select Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. The Vikings are already paying safeties Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris over $10 million this season, so they could be inclined to land a cheaper option in April.

The Jets released Trumaine Johnson and replaced him with Pierre Desir. They also re-signed Brian Poole, but corner is considered the weaker part of their secondary because Marcus Maye and Jamal Adams reside at safety.

Since Minnesota could be deprived of one of the top corners in the draft and it has $11.7 million left in salary-cap space, it could work out a deal for Ryan to bolster its secondary.

Prediction: Ryan lands in Minnesota.

Eric Reid

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Reid was one of many veterans to depart the Carolina Panthers after Matt Rhule took over as head coach.

The 28-year-old was released by the NFC South side, but he will still cost it a $5 million dead-cap hit.

Reid totaled 130 tackles and four sacks in 2019, but he did not record an interception in a single season for just the second time in his career.

There are a few potential landing spots for the safety, including Seattle and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

At the moment, the Seahawks have a single free safety under contract for 2020 and have two strong safeties set to make over $5 million.

Jacksonville has five safeties under contract, and there is a chance Reid could beat out the current free safeties for the starting job.

Jarrod Wilson made 79 tackles and picked off two passes in 2019, both of which were career highs. If Jacksonville opts to avoid bringing in any more veterans, they could rely on players such as the 26-year-old to take a step up during a rebuilding season.

If that is the case, Seattle could be the best landing spot for Reid, as he would get to play for a contender in the NFC.

Prediction: Seattle signs Reid.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference. Contract information obtained from Spotrac.