Cubs Announce 2 Employees Tested Positive for Coronavirus; 1 Hospitalized

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Two Chicago Cubs employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

Team spokesperson Julian Green announced as much Sunday, noting one was hospitalized and the other was recovering at home, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). Both employees attended a training session at Wrigley Field on March 8, although Green said there was "nothing definitive" that the session "contributed to exposure."

"We know many of these associates know each other, spend time together and speak frequently so we want everyone to take the necessary precautions and follow CDC guidance even though we're not together and playing baseball," Green said when revealing the Cubs still informed staff of the positive tests Friday even though the test results weren't received until March 23 and 24.

A number of players on the Cubs have done what they can to help the fight against the pandemic.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo and his Rizzo Foundation joined restaurants in the Chicago area and donated hundreds of meals to the staff at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital, per Ryan Chiaverini of ABC 7 Chicago. They also donated meals to the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Florida, which is the same hospital the Rizzo Foundation gave a $1 million grant in the past.

Elsewhere, outfielder Jason Heyward donated $200,000 to Chicago-based charities for those in need during the pandemic. Cubs Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins donated money to help those impacted by canceled spring training games.

Outfielder Kyle Schwarber released a message of support to health care workers fighting the coronavirus Sunday:

The pandemic has drastically impacted the sports world beyond just baseball pushing back the start of its season.

The NBA, NHL and MLS all suspended their current seasons. The NCAA canceled all its winter and spring championships, including the men's and women's basketball tournaments, while the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were among the biggest events postponed.